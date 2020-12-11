NZ Air Force staffer arrested after colleague injured, hospitalised

A Royal New Zealand Air Force staffer has been arrested after an incident at Whenuapai base in the early hours of Thursday. Photo / File

A Royal New Zealand Air Force staffer has been arrested after an incident at their Auckland base that left a colleague with injuries so bad they were taken to hospital.

A police spokesman has confirmed to the Herald they were called to reports of an incident at the Whenuapai base shortly after 1am on Thursday, where a man was injured.

"A man was arrested and has been charged with injuring with reckless disregard," the spokesman said.

The New Zealand Defence Force confirmed to the Herald police were called to their Auckland air force base following an "isolated incident involving two service personnel".

"One service person was taken to hospital following the incident," a spokeswoman said.

"A second service person was arrested by the New Zealand Police.

"The RNZAF is supporting those involved and those who witnessed the event."

The NZDF declined to answer further questions from the Herald.

Police also declined to comment further on the incident.