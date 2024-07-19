Student nurses across the country sat their State Final Examinations on Tuesday July 16. Photo / 123RF
Student nurses were “shocked” at this week’s final exam that they claim was “unreasonably difficult”.
The stress comes as graduating nurses wait to discover if they’ve been “matched” to their desired jobs in the medical system amid concerns of a “hiring freeze” in one part of Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.
Once students complete their training programmes they must sit and pass the Nursing Council State Final Examination to become registered. They need to pass to be matched with a job under the Nursing Entry to Practice Programme (NetP).
One registered nurse exam was on Tuesday and some of those who took it told the Herald they were shocked at how hard they found it.
One student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they felt the exam was “unreasonably difficult”.
Speaking to the Herald, another student reported that so far, only half of her class has received job matches in the Nurse Entry to Practice (NetP) Programme.
A person working in the health sector earlier told the Herald that Auckland health authorities had “cancelled hiring any new graduate nurses this year”.
“We should be cultivating and looking after our own trained nurses. They’ll go overseas . . . They did this once over Covid and it had long knock-on effects,” they alleged.
Public Service Association (PSA) national sector lead Ashok Shankar believes “it is going to become a nurses’ crisis”.
“For a long time, we just couldn’t get nurses in New Zealand, we had to import them . . . We have now got a large number that are getting trained locally, and all we’ll be doing is exporting them now, after training them,” he said.
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora chief people officer Andrew Slater responded to the concerns in a statement, saying there were now “more nurses employed by our hospitals than ever before”.
There are 29,404 full-time equivalent nurses employed by Health NZ across the country – an overall increase of around 2900 in the past year.
“There are still some gaps, and we continue to actively recruit nurses – particularly in specialist areas such as mental health and addictions, and critical care,” Slater commented.
Health New Zealand confirmed to the Herald that 535 applications were completed for the mid-year student nursing intake, with 334 matched to roles “already”.
“The remaining 166 unmatched nurses – a small number of whom did not accept initial offers – have been placed into a national talent pool, which will open to employers this month and we expect graduates will be approached by other prospective employers,” Slater added.
Health New Zealand has seen “far fewer vacancies” than in 2023. Slater said the agency continues to place as many graduate nurses “as we can into roles” and was confident placements would increase over the coming weeks and months.
“Graduate nurses are a vital part of our health system. We remain committed to supporting nurse graduates to find employment either with Health NZ, where we still have 25 roles that matches were not made to – or in the wider health sector – such as primary/community care, aged residential care, private providers or public health.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the office of Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said Health New Zealand has made “significant progress” in growing the country’s health workforce.
“Our graduate nurses and nurses in training are a valued part of New Zealand’s health system. The Government is focused on increasing our own, homegrown health workforce.”
Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.
Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.