A Dunedin anti-transgender and anti-mandate activist has had her nursing licence suspended.

Nursing Council of New Zealand senior legal adviser Clare Prendergast confirmed Jennifer Scott had her practising certificate suspended.

That meant she was unable to practise nursing at present.

"We cannot comment on individual cases, but the council is able to suspend nurses' practising certificates while an investigation is pending," Prendergast said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Scott confirmed the suspension.

"All because I have openly criticised the jab and state very clearly that a woman is an adult human female.

"They have not listened to any research I have sent them," she said.

Scott recently addressed the Dunedin City Council, where her opinion on the use of changing rooms by trans women was criticised by Mayor Aaron Hawkins.

Scott addressed the council with concerns about transgender women using the female changing rooms at Moana Pool.

She asked for the council to ensure designated sex-based private areas, such as changing rooms and toilets, would be upheld in all facilities funded or owned by the council.

After her submission, Hawkins, who appeared visibly shaken, told Scott her submission was "hard to listen to, and it was at very least distasteful, if not repugnant".

He told her he was proud to be part of an organisation which supported groups in the community and to be inclusive of who they were.

Hawkins said Scott's words were harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

Scott had said she wanted to speak out as a registered nurse, but it is understood she lost her job last year due to the vaccine mandate.

Scott did not respond to a request for comment.