Kiwi nurses are edging closer to the attractive pay rates of their counterparts in Australia - and new deals will close the gap significantly.

But despite looking good on paper, nurses here say comparisons don’t take into account working conditions, cost of living differences, and the generous overtime and holiday rates offered across the ditch.

This week members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) voted to accept the latest collective agreement from Te Whatu Ora.

The deal will see senior nurses in New Zealand paid between $114,025 and $162,802 a year and registered nurses between $75,773 - $106,739.

Both will also receive penal rates such as extra pay for working public holidays.

Senior midwives who were NZNO members will now be paid from $104,622 to $153,180.

Registered midwives on $79,261-$103,535.

In the public sector in South Australia, according to the Nursing/Midwifery Enterprise Agreement 2022, registered nurses are paid between $72,000-$100,000 and a director of nursing from $131,000-$193,000 a year - in Australian dollars.

In Australia, pay increases are already laid out until 2025. For example, a senior director of nursing paid $193,000 in 2023 will be paid $211,201.

There are also attractive penal rates such as 250 per cent payment for hours worked on Christmas holidays.

In addition to this, a full-time role in Australia is based on 38hr/week but in New Zealand, it is 40hr/week.

Job ads for the private sector in Australia come with higher rates of pay and also highlight working conditions, travel bonuses, and $250 refer-a-friend payments.

Rates of pay also vary from state to state and are of course in Australian dollars.

Despite closing the gap in the rates of pay, nurses spoken to by the Herald said conditions here need to improve.

Staff shortages, safety concerns, high car parking costs for night shift workers, and nurse-to-patient ratios are the biggest concerns.

“In Australia, there are high rates if you work overtime and holidays, it makes a huge difference to your weekly pay and means you can get ahead,” one nurse said.

“It’s triple pay and also the cost of living is a lot better.”

New Zealand Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter said there was a high level of member participation in the recent ballot but the result was close.

“While a majority of members accepted the offer, the closeness of the vote shows there remains a serious level of concern and discontent amongst members,” he said.

“Many members see the offer as not helping address the shortage of nurses that is severely impacting the quality of care they can provide for their unwell patients.”

He said there were still concerns for health and safety at work.

“It doesn’t provide a wage rise that meets the cost of living either.”

Goulter said union members strongly believed there was still work to do.

“Bargaining for the next collective agreement will start early next year and we will continue making health and safety, safe staffing, nurse-to-patient ratios, and cost of living increases our focus.”

New Zealand secondary teachers are also at a crossroads as they edge closer to either accepting or rejecting the latest pay offer.

Chris Abercrombie, PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president, said teacher’s pay needed to be increased regularly to keep up with CPI and median wage relativity “rather than the existing ‘boom and bust’ cycle that we have at the moment.”

Abercrombie said if the Secondary Teacher’s Collective Agreement (STCA) on the table at the moment is accepted it will certainly encourage some teachers to stay in the classroom.

“However, there is still a serious recruitment problem that needs to be addressed. New South Wales graduate teachers for example can expect a starting salary of $75,000 and that’s in Australian dollars.”

Entry-level positions in New Zealand start at $48,300 per year - or about $44,000 Australian dollars.

The latest offer would put beginner teachers at $51,358 this year, increasing to $61,329 in 2024.

Higher-level teachers would be at $90,000 and increase to $103,085 in 2024.

“Salary is one element of making secondary teaching attractive but we need significant improvements in conditions as well,” Abercrombie said.

“The kinds of issues that rangatahi are trying to deal with are more complex and are increasing which means that the nature of teachers’ work has changed dramatically over the last 10 – 20 years.”

Attracting new teachers was also an issue Abercrombie said with young people deterred from choosing teaching as a career because they see how demanding the job is for their own teacher.

“Secondary teachers need a better work-life balance for their health and well-being so they can bring their best selves to their work every day,” Abercrombie said.

“Alongside that, there needs to be steady and meaningful adjustment to pay rates.”

PPTA members vote this week on if they accept the Government’s offer.

