Number of crashes on wet Dunedin roads

A crash in South Dunedin on Wednesday morning. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital this morning after car rolled on wet roads in South Dunedin.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-car crash on the corner of Strathallan St and Andersons Bay Rd at 6.52am.

A spokesman for St John said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said Strathallan St was blocked for a time and traffic management was in place.

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday morning after car rolled on wet roads in South Dunedin. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Meanwhile, about the same time, police were called to a collision involving a ute and a hatchback at the intersection of Frederick St and Cumberland St in central Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said people had minor injuries. St John said ambulance staff did not attend.