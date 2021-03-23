Number of crashes on wet Dunedin roads

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital this morning after car rolled on wet roads in South Dunedin.
Emergency services were alerted to the single-car crash on the corner of Strathallan St and Andersons Bay Rd at 6.52am.
A spokesman for St John said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A police spokeswoman said Strathallan St was blocked for a time and traffic management was in place.
Meanwhile, about the same time, police were called to a collision involving a ute and a hatchback at the intersection of Frederick St and Cumberland St in central Dunedin.
A police spokeswoman said people had minor injuries. St John said ambulance staff did not attend.