Novel featuring Kāpiti walks written to explore personalities

Hans G Kopruch with his book The Kāpiti Way of Being. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Hans G Kopruch is no stranger to writing books.

However, to the average person, most of his books would be considered a self-help textbook.

But his latest one, The Kāpiti Way of Being, written in lockdown, is a novel set in Kāpiti covering many of Kāpiti's great walks from the Waikanae River to the Escarpment Track, Mangaone Walkway to a casual walk at the Saturday morning market in Paraparaumu.

But there is a twist.

The novel features seven characters in a walking group, six of which represent a different personality type based on Han's study of transactional analysis.

Transactional analysis is a type of psychology, a psychoanalytic theory and method of therapy used to understand behaviour which Hans uses in his business coaching.

"I'm using these six people to have conversations throughout the walks and explore those personality traits.

"The way they behave, the way they speak, they are the perfect version of that particular kind of person.

"The seventh person, Adam, is the 'adult' who is helping them better understand themselves."

The idea is that as you read the novel, you will start to identify with certain characters and learn about yourself through their walks.

Split into two sections, the first half of the book is about explaining what Hans calls childhood strategies, tools which we use throughout our life.

"I call them childhood strategies because most of the behaviours we have, we learn in the first six years of our life.

"We carry them with us in our tool box to master life."

The first section sees the characters walking and having chats, with the reader able to see the characters' behaviour during their interactions.

"This gives the reader a good chance at understanding how they function."

In the second section the characters are having conversations around the fire where they are discussing big topics on many aspect of life such as economics, education, politics, medical professionals and so on.

"They're all from the angle of the six personalities so you learn in the second section a bit more about how these personalities think about certain things and how they interact with others."

Not afraid to offend people, Hans said, "I tried to be a little bit with my finger in people's eyes to make the reader think about life in slightly different way.

"You will recognise yourself in at least two of these personalities.

"Most people will identify with one performance and one surviving strategy."

The story is an introduction to the fundamental models of transactional analysis with a particular focus on Vann Joines' personality adaptions.

The psychology behind transactional analysis works on the basis of an 'I'm okay - you're okay' model rather than a 'teacher/therapist - student' model.

It works to establish and reinforce the position that recognises the value and worth of every person.

In regarding people as 'okay' transactional analysts regard people as capable of change, growth, and healthy interactions.

Teaching this throughout his life, Hans and his wife Michaela have been running Niche Market, a business consultancy using transactional analysis models with hundreds of businesses over more than two decades to help implement meaningful and lasting change.

"We teach businesses how to understand themselves better, how to take themselves out of situations and how they can help other people.

"The book is for people who have gone through our courses and want a refresher, and it's for those who haven't done it and want to know what transactional therapy is all about.

"Ultimately the idea is that I've done lots of courses in Auckland and around New Zealand and want to make it more accessible to Kāpiti.

"It's a training book and it is not a training book, it's a novel, but it's not a novel.

"This book is about making this knowledge accessible to everyone."