Fines for road users not wearing seatbelts could triple as the Government takes a hard line with safety.

Those caught could be fined as much as $450 as the current $150 fine is adjusted for inflation and to bring it in line with penalties for the same offence in the UK, Australia and Canada.

Wearing a seatbelt doubles the chances of surviving a serious crash, yet each year more than 80 people not wearing seatbelts die in crashes, the Government stated in its Policy Statement on Land Transport, released this week.

The Government said in the report it would also take a hard line on driving under the influence and other driving offences.

To further address safety on the roads, it will enact legislation to roll out roadside oral fluid drug testing with targets for police to test at least 50,000 drivers a year.

Police currently send around 500 blood samples to the lab if drugs are suspected. Saliva tests mean more drivers can be drug-tested.

The roadside tests, which have been in the pipeline for years, will use a device to detect the presence of a prohibited drug.

If present, the swab will be sent away for further testing.

The fines and roadside tests will be more in line with Australia’s system.

The Government will also set targets for police to carry out at least 3 million roadside breath alcohol tests each year.

In the report, alcohol and drugs are named as the leading contributors to fatal crashes in New Zealand.

In 2022, there were 163 fatal crashes, 144 serious injury crashes and 776 minor injury crashes in which driver alcohol or drug consumption was a contributing factor.

The report states only 26 per cent of drivers think they are likely to be caught drug-driving and only 60 per cent of people think they are likely to be caught drink-driving. On top of that, 27 per cent of drink-drive offenders are repeat offenders.

Speaking about the draft report, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the low number of people who counted on not getting caught was “frankly unacceptable” and needed to change. Investments would be made in enhancing breath-testing stops.

The report stated most current penalties and demerit points hadn’t been reviewed since 1999 and were well below international levels.

They are described as “poorly targeted, too low to deter unsafe behaviour, or misaligned with risk”. The infringement fees, particularly, are significantly lower than the equivalent fees in Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Those who drive when disqualified will also be hit with higher penalties and more demerit points.

The report points out that about 67,000 people are disqualified from driving each year and some 8700 a year are prosecuted for driving while disqualified.

