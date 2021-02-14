Northland's wild weather: school closures and broken powerlines

Kaeo School principal Paul Barker has confirmed the school is closed today due to heavy rain. Photo / File

Northland has been battered overnight by heavy rain and northeast gales which have carried on into this morning.

The Far North District was hit the hardest overnight with a rainfall range of 139mm to 39mm.

MetService has warned there could be northeasterlies, gusting 100 km/h in exposed places.

The heavy rain warning, issued by MetService, said 70 to 100mm of rain was expected to accumulate from 9pm on Sunday to 11am this morning and further rain is likely from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning.

The Eastern Hills around Kaeo were hit the hardest overnight with 139mm in the 24-hours until 6am this morning. There was also heavy rain around Wiroa Rd, west of Kerikeri, with 122.5mm in the same time period.

In the Whangārei district the heaviest rainfall was at Puhipuhi, Whakapara which got 98.5mm in the 24-hours until 6am. Ngunguru and Kaikatea Hills received 96mm in the same time.

Kaipara district received overall the least rain of the three Northland districts. At Pouto Point they received 8mm and Ruawai 11mm in the 24-hours until 6am.

The heaviest rainfall in Kaipara over this period was 61mm at Tutamoe Range.

Heavy rains are expected to ease into isolated showers later this afternoon, according to MetService.

Kaeo School and Whangaroa College are closed today as heavy rains have prevented school buses from being able to complete their morning run.

Homes and businesses in the Taipuha and Waiotira area have unplanned power outages due to broken power lines.

Helmsdale Rd in Waipū is has also experienced a power outage with Northpower crews onsite attempting to locate the fault.

Two planned power outages in Dargaville and Kaiwaka have been cancelled due to the weather. Power on Awakino Rd, Kauri Ct, Phoenix Pl, Paritai Pl, and Sampsons Way in Dargaville was due to be switched off for network maintenance. A planned power outage in Oneriri Rd and Nathan Rd in Kaiwaka was to allow urgent repairs to take place.

Whangaruru North Residents and Ratepayers Association reported surface flooding on Russell Rd travelling through Punaruku. The road was still passable but motorists were warned to take care as high tide is scheduled for 11.20am.

Motorists have reported surface flooding on Whareora Rd between Abbey Caves and Mt Tiger Rd in Whangārei.