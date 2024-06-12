Kerikeri High School will be holding its 50th jubilee reunion in September, with many former staff and pupils expected.

Kerikeri High School will be holding its 50th jubilee reunion in September, with many former staff and pupils expected.

Hundreds of former staff and pupils of Kerikeri High School will celebrate 50 years of education at the Bay of Islands school at a reunion jubilee this year.

It’s the 50th anniversary of Kerikeri High School this year, and the occasion will be marked with a jubilee reunion for former students and staff on Saturday, September 14, at the school.

Originally known as Kerikeri District High School, the change to Kerikeri High School in 1974 had the school roll more than double to 380 students, with 60 per cent of them new to the school.

The 50th anniversary is a chance to celebrate the unique place of Kerikeri High School in the community and recognise how the school has changed and grown along with the town and region it serves. While still proudly serving its community, Kerikeri High has grown to be the largest high school in the Northland region, with over 1600 students on the roll.

Past students and staff will join in the festivities, and recent alumni visiting the school have marvelled at the changes to the grounds, and growth of the school since their time.

Kerikeri High School will have an influx of former students and staff in September when it celebrates 50 years of delivering education.

A guided tour of the school will allow jubilee attendees a similar experience before a “mix and mingle” evening held at the Kerikeri Sports Complex.

Kerikeri High School was a huge part of the Kerikeri community and deeply connected to it, deputy principal Justine Strang said.

The school was especially proud to have many alumni on staff, with over 30 former students employed across the school. Strong bonds of connection to the community and school continued to draw many of former students back to Kerikeri as they began their professional lives and began to raise their own children, she said.

“With 50 years of history and heritage, and many whānau with generations who have passed through the doors of Kerikeri High School, there is a lot to celebrate and remember. We warmly encourage all former students and staff to gather, catch up and reconnect with old friends, share stories, and celebrate 50 years of Kerikeri High School with us.”

Tickets are on sale and available from Kerikeri High School reception or online at jubilee@kerikerihigh.ac.nz.

Kerikeri High School is a Year 7 to 13 state secondary school in Northland with more than 1600 day students and 150 staff.

Principal Mike Clent said of the school:

“We are proud of our warm and caring school, where we work hard to serve our diverse and kind-hearted community. We believe strongly in achievement at its highest levels, and in students participating fully in all aspects of school life across the four cornerstones of a balanced education — academic, sporting, cultural and leadership with service. Our students become positive, connected and successful and they thrive in our busy environment.”







