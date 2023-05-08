A landslip is blocking Oruru Rd in Taipa. Photo / Supplied

Another bout of wild weather has already begun to disrupt routes around the region as roads flood and landslips block lanes.

MetService has forecast severe thunderstorms that may bring localised torrential rain in excess of 40 mm/h, damaging wind gusts of greater than 110 km/h, and a slight chance of a damaging tornado.

Downpours are expected to last until 7pm with 70 to 90mm of rain expected to fall over the course of the day.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said although both lanes of the Brynderwyns were currently open, crews were closely monitoring the situation and would react if need be to ensure the safety of road users.

Civil Defence Northland has received reports of heavy falls and surface flooding in the Far North and along the west coast.

“The rain is moving through our region quickly but with high - intensity in places - with 35mm in one hour recorded just south of Kaitāia.”

Floodwaters have closed State Highway 10 as well as the alternative route for the Mangamukas through Herekino and Broadwood.

“Flooding on roads remains the current key concern. If you are out on the roads, please be extra vigilant and watch out for hazards,” Civil Defence said.

“If you aren’t on the roads, please delay your travel and avoid any non-essential trips.

“And remember if you see rising water, do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and always stay away from floodwater. If life or property is in immediate danger phone 111.”

Shortly after 9am, the Mangonui Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a flooded home in Cable Bay. Firefighters worked with shovels to clear drains and culverts, eventually putting barricades in place to stop more water entering the property.

SH10 between Ngati Kahu Rd and Taipa View Rd is down to one lane due to surface flooding.

Oruru Rd is impassable as a large slip has covered both lanes.

Ash Yakas and Samm Wilson have lived at their property at Taipa off Oruru Rd for around five years and said it was the worst flooding they’d seen since moving to the area.

”Our driveway as we got home went under in like 30 minutes,” Wilson said.

”That was in the time I drove to Cooper’s Beach and back to get gas bottles.”

Wilson described how they usually couldn’t see Taipa River from their property but this morning she could see it rising through the valley. By 10.30am, however, she said it had started to subside again.

Vehicles are being turned around on Parapara Rd, near SH10, as the river is bursting its banks preventing motorists from passing through.

Traffic management is in place on SH10 near Duncan Rd due to surface flooding and slips.

Far North District Council said Koronae Rd in Waipapa was closed until around 8.30am due to a fallen tree.

Civil Defence Northland encouraged motorists to drive to the conditions and watch for hazards.

“Allow extra time for travel and avoid any unnecessary trips.”

The Advocate understands a number of Far North schools have closed their doors today due to the severe weather. Although the bus services for some schools that are still open have been cancelled.

Hauora Hokinga has closed its clinics in Horeke, Broadwood, and Waikmamaku due to the weather.

Further south, the Whangārei District Council has reported no weather-related disruptions as of 9.30am.

However, a home is believed to have flooded on Whangārei Heads Rd.

In Kaipara, a motorist had to flee their vehicle on Morgan Rd in Titoki after it became stuck in floodwaters.

Large boulders have also reportedly fallen onto SH12 in Ruawai near a blind corner close to Tokatoka Rd.























