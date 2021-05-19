Northland teen charged with murder fit to stand trial

Police at the Snowdon Ave, Moerewa, property where a teenager was allegedly murdered last June.

An 18-year-old Kawakawa man, charged with the murder of another teen at a Moerewa party has been found fit to plead.

Krillan Koni Brown, also aged 18, was fatally stabbed at a party on Snowden Ave, Moerewa, on June 7, last year.

The case of the man charged with his murder was heard in the High Court at Whangārei today, where it was revealed he had been found fit to plead.

The man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Krillan Koni Brown and assaulting a female at the Snowdon Ave address.

The man, who has name suppression, will stand trial in the High Court at Whangārei on July 12.

About 30 people were understood to be at the party when Brown died.