Police seek witnesses to 2nd fight before Northland man died

Police at the Ōpua homicide scene where a 22-year-old man was stabbed and later died.

Northland police are appealing for witnesses to a second altercation that occurred before a man was allegedly killed in the Bay of Islands.

Police said 22-year-old Okaihau man Bram Willems died after being stabbed last Thursday night in Ōpua and a 14-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

Earlier this week police appealed for a woman who had witnessed an altercation in Kawakawa's main street earlier that night to come forward.

Police said the woman had now contacted police, but they were now aware of another alleged altercation also in Kawakawa a short time after the main street fight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said officers conducting a homicide investigation over the death of Mr Willems are appealing for witnesses to the second altercation before his death.

Police are appealing for sightings of this Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620, in the hours before an alleged murder in Ōpua.

McCarthy said the woman sought in the earlier appeal, who witnessed an altercation on Kawakawa's main street, has now come forward and spoken with police.

''From our enquiries, we now believe there was a further altercation incident following the one in Kawakawa,'' he said.

''Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an altercation at the bus bay at Bay of Islands College, on the corner of Derrick Rd and North Rd, in Kawakawa. This altercation took place between 10.10pm and 11pm on January 7, 2021''.

Willems died on the way to hospital despite the efforts of St John medics, after he was stabbed at the corner of Paihia Rd/SH11 and Waimangaro Rd, in Ōpua, about 200m north of the Roadrunner Tavern.

McCarthy said anyone who witnessed the Derrick Rd altercation or saw a silver Toyota Altezza vehicle, registration MQE620, should contact police.

''There would have been a group of up to five people and they may have been making considerable noise,'' he said.

"An area canvas has been conducted around the neighbourhood, but police would like to hear from anyone not spoken to already or that may have information to assist our investigation."

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 210108/7855.

Anyone with footage can upload this to the online portal https://crew.nzpolice.org

The teen charged with murder will reappear in the High Court at Whangārei on February 4.