Police are searching for Cliff Wharerau, who is known to frequent Northland, Auckland and Te Awamutu, police said. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking for help from the public to find a man wanted for firing a gun at police, among other offences.

Cliff Wharerau, 45, had multiple warrants for his arrest, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry of Northland CIB said.

"Wharerau is known to frequent Northland, Auckland and Te Awamutu, and has ties to a local gang in his area; however we are appealing for information from across the country to locate him," Verry said.

"We would like to remind the public that anyone harbouring this offender may face charges."

He has distinctive tattoos on his left hand, arm and shoulder and is 174cm tall.

The car allegedly shot at by Wharerau and a number of his associates. Photo / Supplied

Wharerau was considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, Verry said.

"If you see Wharerau, please call 111 immediately."

Verry asked anyone with further information on his whereabouts to call police on 105, quoting file number 201027/0516.

Information could also be provided to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A trial was due to begin this month for Wharerau and five others accused of kidnapping a Paihia man and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM and shooting at police.