Northland police officer resigns following complaints about ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The officer resigned following the investigation. Credit:NZPA/Wayne Drought

The officer resigned following the investigation. Credit:NZPA/Wayne Drought

A Northland police officer quit following several allegations of inappropriate behaviour including “sexually motivated” advances towards junior police employees.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has released a summary of an investigation into allegations the officer behaved inappropriately towards a woman.

“While a search warrant was being executed, an officer spoke with a female relative of the person police were investigating.

“The officer made suggestive remarks, and subsequently sent sexual and flirtatious messages to the woman.”

The woman told police she felt she “had to engage”, as she was worried about what would happen to her relative if she did not.

During the investigation, three further complaints were made alleging the officer had made “sexually motivated” advances towards junior police employees or officers.

“Police concluded that the officer had acted unprofessionally, and had breached policy and the Police Code of Conduct. However, the officer resigned before any formal employment sanction could be taken.”

The IPCA was satisfied the police investigation was “thorough” and came to “appropriate conclusions”.

Police have been approached for comment.



