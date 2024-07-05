A police investigation into a child's 2015 death in Kaikohe continues. Photo / NZME

Northland police have identified two people of interest after a child’s unexplained death nine years ago.

On Thursday, police said they were investigating the October 2015 death of four-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati in Kaikohe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy, the Far North Investigations Manager, said police were speaking with two people following the child’s death.

Police are also looking for witnesses who saw Alestra or were involved with her or her two younger siblings between August 28 and October 2, 2015

“We know there are people in our community who know what happened to Alestra. We have a grieving whānau who need closure for the death of their loved one.