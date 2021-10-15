Northland police investigating after body found at Ōmāpere address

Ōmāpere is a small coastal town located at the head of the Hokianga Harbour in the Far North. Photo / Lee Gamble

Northland police are investigating after a body was found dead at an address in the Far North earlier today.

Officers were first called a property in the small coastal town of Ōmāpere, around 54km southwest of Kaikohe, around 11.20am on Friday.

A police spokesman said staff were currently at the scene assessing the circumstances around the incident.

It was too early to say what had unfolded at the address. Police were expected to provide further details as their investigation continued.

Ōmāpere is the closest settlement to the head of the Hokianga Harbour. It boasts a population of around 450 residents .