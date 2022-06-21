The crash occurred along a stretch of State Highway 10 near the Z Taipa service station around 3pm today.

A person died and another was injured following a crash involving two vehicles in Taipa on Tuesday.

Police were called to the collision between the utes on State Highway 10, near the Z Taipa service station, around 3.11pm.

The Mangonui Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the crash alongside police.

Photos that appeared online and have since been taken down showed two utes with severely damaged fronts. The bonnets and windscreens of both were smashed and debris scattered over the road.

One of the ruined vehicles is next to a street light leaning precariously over the lane of oncoming traffic. The light appears to be dangling from the top of the pole.

Police confirmed one person died and another is understood to have moderate injuries.

Motorists faced delays as traffic was diverted around the crash site. Diversions were in place while the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination.

A police spokesperson said at edition time no further information was available.

The fatality is the first for June and has taken Northland's road toll to 12, compared to 20 this time last year.

The road death came the same day as police, Waka Kotahi, ACC, Ministry of Transport, Auckland Transport and WorkSafe jointly urged Kiwis to take care this long weekend.

Together they claimed driving to the conditions was key to staying safe on the road as people enjoyed the Matariki break.

Kane Patena, director of land transport at Waka Kotahi, encouraged drivers to plan ahead.

"It gets dark earlier, and the weather conditions can be trickier this time of the year. It only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

"Make sure you check your tyre tread and pressure, use headlights, and take extra care – it's simple, easy and helps save lives."

Police will have visible staff patrolling the country's roads daily over the long weekend.

Superintendent Steve Greally, director of the National Road Policing Centre, spoke of how the horror crash in Picton was in the back of police minds.

"Over the recent weekend, we again saw how devastating a mistake can be on the road. In one moment, seven lives were lost in the most horrific way and two people are still in hospital.

"We do not want to see anything like this happen again this coming weekend," he said.

"Police can't control the actions of every driver 24/7. Being safe on the road is something we all have to take responsibility for."