Whangārei and Kamo firefighters at the Tikipunga home. Photo / Avneesh Vincent

A young couple with a baby ‘lost everything’ in a late night blaze at their Tikipunga home, a fire investigator says.

The fire broke out at the Paramount Parade property about 10pm on Wednesday, sending a large wall of flames into the air.

Fire investigator Craig Bain said a woman had been cooking in the kitchen when an electrical fault in the room sparked a fire.

“She tried to put it out herself but it got too big so she grabbed the kids and bolted.”

Police closed the road while firefighters from Kamo and Whangārei spent two and a half hours extinguishing the blaze.

A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Bain felt for the couple, who had moved into the home from Hamilton about a year ago and had been in the process of arranging insurance.

“They’ve lost everything,” he said.

Even their cars were “stuffed” as they had been parked in the garage during the fire. Their phones were destroyed in the blaze too.

“They’re a genuine, hardworking young couple,” Bain said. “It’s really sad.”

The fire was one of many keeping Northland’s brigades busy overnight.

Shortly after midnight Kaikohe firefighters were called to a car fire that had partially damaged a nearby house. The Advocate understands police are investigating the circumstances around the blaze.

The Mangawhai and Kaiwaka brigades were responded to two separate callouts around four hours apart.

The first was to a vegetation fire in Maungatūroto - alongside the Maungatūroto and Paparoa brigades - at 6.21pm. The fire was reportedly started by a 4WD and grew to the size of 100m by 60m. Then at 10pm they were called a second vegetation fire in Mangawhai, which turned out to be small.

A fire in Maromaku kept the Kawakawa and Towai brigades busy for nearly an hour.