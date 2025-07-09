Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Auckland superette worker stabbed by group of screwdriver, knife-wielding teens

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Six young people are in custody after a shoplifting incident at Diorella Drive Superette in Clover Park, South Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

A superette worker is recovering from a screwdriver stabbing after teens armed with knives and a tool allegedly stole cookies and brownies from his South Auckland store.

Police said six teens, five of them girls, aged between 13 and 16, are in custody after a shoplifting incident and assault

Save

