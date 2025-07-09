Auckland superette worker stabbed by group of screwdriver, knife-wielding teens

The worker then arrived at the store and attempted to confront the group who were outside the shop playing and waiting for a bus.

“I said, ‘What did you steal?’”

He claimed the teens then swore at him and used racial slurs before he was wounded on his left shoulder by one of the teens wielding a weapon.

The man and another worker at the store told the Herald one of the teens was armed with a screwdriver and another had a knife.

A member of the public was sitting in his car when he saw the incident take place and jumped out to help, the female worker said.

Police said they responded to Wednesday’s incident at 10.40am after reports members of the group had been stealing items.

“One man sustained a minor stab wound in a confrontation outside the shop,” police said.

Five girls aged between 13 and 16 years were referred to Youth Aid and a 16-year-old boy was arrested for assault with a weapon.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of an incident in Clover Park at 10.51am and responded with one ambulance.

One patient was assessed and treated at the scene for a minor condition.

The worker who was stabbed said he remained working at the store this afternoon.

