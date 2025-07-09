By 9pm, the cloud had lifted, bringing dew down and freezing Graham’s sleeping bag. It was at this point he set off his personal locator beacon and called emergency services.
A decision was made that a Land Search and Rescue crew would assist Graham the next day, but the father-of-one – shivering and concerned about his health should rain set in – contacted police again about 2am on Tuesday.
By 4am, an NH90 helicopter left NZAF Base Ohakea bound for the Tararua Range.
“The next thing I heard, it was about was about 4.30am, the chopper coming through,” Graham said.