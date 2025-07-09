By 9pm, the cloud had lifted, bringing dew down and freezing Graham’s sleeping bag. It was at this point he set off his personal locator beacon and called emergency services.

Experienced Wellington tramper David Graham and his dog were plucked to safety from freezing conditions in the Tararua Range on Tuesday morning. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

A decision was made that a Land Search and Rescue crew would assist Graham the next day, but the father-of-one – shivering and concerned about his health should rain set in – contacted police again about 2am on Tuesday.

By 4am, an NH90 helicopter left NZAF Base Ohakea bound for the Tararua Range.

“The next thing I heard, it was about was about 4.30am, the chopper coming through,” Graham said.

Dramatic video of the rescue shows two winching missions take place, plucking Winnie to safety first in a bag before assisting Graham.

“They took Winnie up first, which was lovely. They were very thoughtful and brought a specific bag for the dog.

Winnie the Kelpie was winched to safety first by the NH90 crew. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

“As soon as I got in the chopper I was given the best hot chocolate I’ve ever had in my life. They gave me a Crunchie bar and put a heated pack down my front.”

Graham was assessed by medics after landing at Masterton’s Hood Aerodrome, who found early symptoms of hypothermia had begun to affect his feet.

Squadron leader Andrew Stewart, from the No 3 squadron, said temperatures at the time of the rescue had dropped to 0.5C – adding to a difficult mission on steep terrain with bluffs below the pair.

“When we arrived he shone his torch so we could see him easily,” Stewart said.

The NH90 helicopter left NZAF Base Ohakea bound for the Tararua Ranges before 4am. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

The rescue was carried out by medic Corporal Sam Wardhaugh, who conducted his first winch in a search and rescue mission since gaining his qualification a week earlier.

Graham thanked the NH90 crew and police who assisted him.

“I was pretty tired, but I really appreciated all the expertise from everyone. I can’t imagine all the complexities of pulling together something like that at 4am.

“I’m just really grateful.”