Two Kiribati fishermen have been found after a search by the crew of an Air Force Orion. Photo / Supplied

Two Kiribati fishermen have been found after a search by the crew of an Air Force Orion. Photo / Supplied

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has helped save two Kiribati fishermen after they were lost at sea in a dinghy for six days.

It was also likely the last rescue mission for the P-3K2 Orion, which will be replaced by C-130 Hercules aircraft until new Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft become operational in the next few months.

The crew aboard the Orion found the two men in their dinghy shortly after arriving in the search area on Monday afternoon.

After finding the men, the Orion crew dropped a survival pack to them which included water, a radio, a torch and an activated personal locator beacon to pinpoint their location for the crew on a rescue vessel.

Kiribati search and rescue vessel MV Lady Guadalupe was dispatched to the pair’s location to take the men to safety.

Kiribati search and rescue vessel MV Lady Guadalupe was dispatched to bring the two men to safety. Photo / Supplied

Several other agencies were involved in the search, the US Coast Guard sent a C-130 aircraft to search the area but was unsuccessful before the RNZAF Orion joined the search.

RNZAF Base Commander Auckland Group Captain Mike Cannon confirmed the flight was expected to be the last search and rescue mission using an Orion.

“Our Orion aircraft and the generations of people that have flown, maintained and supported them have certainly proved their worth over many years of service, conducting long-range maritime surveillance patrols in a range of theatres.

“To do this mission, finding two men on a tiny boat in a vast area of ocean, is certainly a fitting end to the Orion’s search and rescue duties and the crew is obviously thrilled with the result.”

RCCNZ general manager Justin Allan said the Orion had been at the heart of New Zealand’s ability to deliver life-saving search and rescue services across our vast maritime area of responsibility.

“The aircraft and its crews over several decades have saved hundreds of lives off the coast of New Zealand and throughout the Pacific.

“For many people missing at sea, the sight of the Orion coming towards them will be one they will never forget,” he said.

The RNZAF took delivery of five P-3B Orions in 1966 and a sixth in 1985.

They are now being replaced by four Poseidons, the first of which arrived in New Zealand last month. The other three are due to arrive in the coming months.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (right) alongside an Orion at Ohakea last month. Photo / Bevan Conley







