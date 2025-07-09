On Thursday, July 3 they visited Pak’nSave Masterton between 8.30am to 11am.

On the same day, they visited Carterton Library, 50 Holloway St, Carterton between 10am to 12.30pm.

All three confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas where they are thought to have caught the virus, Medical Officer of Health in the Greater Wellington region, Dr Annette Nesdale said.

The cases were not infectious on their return flight to New Zealand.

“Anyone who visited either location on the day and times referenced, are considered casual contacts and should monitor themselves for symptoms,” Nesdale said.

“We also urge anyone in the region who has recently returned from an overseas trip, to be watchful for measles symptoms.”

Measles symptoms

Measles is a serious and highly infectious illness that can affect adults as well as children and babies.

Measles symptoms include:

An illness that begins with high fever (over 38 C), cough, runny nose, and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis)

A rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.

“Please phone ahead before visiting your doctor or healthcare provider so the provider can take precautions to prevent measles spreading,” Nesdale said.

Nesdale said the cases are a timely reminder for everyone to check if you and your whānau are immune to measles.

“Getting immunised with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine (after the age of 12 months) is the best form of protection against measles.”

The MMR vaccine is free in New Zealand for anyone 18 years or under, and for people who are eligible for free healthcare.

Recent Auckland scare

This comes two months after an Aucklander contracted measles after a trip to Asia.

The person was believed to have contracted the disease on their travels, but they were not infectious during their flight back home.

Fullers360 confirmed the Auckland case in May was a marine crew member.

The infected person had visited several public locations in Auckland while they were infectious.

