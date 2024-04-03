Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash today on Cove Rd, Waipu. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Seven people have been reportedly injured in a serious crash on a main route around the Brynderwyn closure.

Emergency services were called to Cove Rd in Waipu around 1.30pm today after receiving reports of an accident believed to be a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

Three people are in a critical condition and the remaining four are seriously hurt. Children are believed to be among the injured.

The patients were transported to Whangārei Hospital and Starship children’s hospital in Auckland.

Hato Hone St John confirmed three helicopters, five ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and two managers were dispatched to the scene. Police and the Waipu Volunteer Fire Brigade are also on site.

Cove Rd, one of the main detours recommended while the Brynderwyns are off-limits, is closed to traffic between McLean Rd and South Rd. Vehicles can detour through McLean Rd and South Rd to reconnect to Cove Rd.

However, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is urging motorists travelling between Whangārei and Kaiwaka to use Paparoa Oakleigh Rd. Heavy trucks and HPMVs must use state highways 12 and 14 through Dargaville.

NZTA director regional relationships Steve Mutton said it was unknown when the road would reopen but further updates would be provided as soon as possible.

The Brynderwyns closed at midnight after a brief reopening for Easter.

”This is the last thing we want to see on our roads,” Mutton said. “I can’t encourage people enough to drive to the conditions, slow down and take extra care as you adapt to taking a different route.”











