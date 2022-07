A teenager has died after an apparent drowning in Northland.

A teenager has died after an apparent drowning in Northland.

A teenager has died after being found unconscious in a creek in Northland.

Emergency services were called to a property in Ruatangata West last night after reports that a 14-year-old had been found unresponsive at a local creek.

It is understood one of the teenager's parents found them before raising the alarm.

Emergency crews who arrived at the scene carried out CPR, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene after an apparent drowning.