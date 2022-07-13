The man was charged with assault in Northland two years ago.

The man was charged with assault in Northland two years ago.

A Northland cop acted improperly in convincing a prosecutor to withdraw a charge against his business partner's son, the police watchdog has found.

In a ruling released on Thursday morning, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found the senior officer breached the police conflict of interest policy because of his business relationship with the charged man's father.

"He actively involved himself in the prosecution process, influencing the prosecutor to withdraw the charge," the IPCA said in a statement.

IPCA acting char Judge Colin Doherty said the senior officer should never have been involved with prosecuting the man, charged with assault in Northland on June 14.

"As a senior officer in the District, he should not have used his position to influence the decision making of other officers," Judge Doherty said.

"His actions were inappropriate and improper."

More to come.