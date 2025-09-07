Advertisement
Northland College plans charter shift to boost Māori student achievement

By John Gerritsen
RNZ·
Northland College plans to become a charter school to improve achievement for its predominantly Māori students.

Northland College is making moves to become a charter school and is the first state school to publicly reveal it is doing so.

The Kaikohe school says it desperately needs to do something to lift achievement for its predominantly Māori students

