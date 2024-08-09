Though the names of towns are fictional, locals will recognise characteristics and landmarks from Kāeo and Kaitāia.

“I adore this area for writing crime,” Lea said.

“Everyone thinks the Far North is all about tourism and beaches.

“They don’t see the poverty and struggles.

“A lot of crime up here comes from poverty and struggling.

“Writing gives me the chance to explore that; the difficulties and problems we have up here by giving it a personal face.”

Author Catherine Lea loves writing crime thriller novels set in the Far North. Photo / Jenny Ling

Lea, who has read crime fiction “forever”, started writing in the 1990s after completing a creative writing course “and discovering I had a bit of talent”.

“It’s not often people find their passion in life.

“My sister calls it an obsession. I call it a passion.

“I love writing and I love helping other people see what I see.”

Lea is involved in this year’s Upsurge Bay of Islands Arts Festival, which runs from September 8 to 15.

Lea is on the Northland Noir – Crime Stories panel which will be led by local novelist Lauren Roche [Mila and the Bone Man] at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on September 14.

Whangārei author Michael Botur (Moneyland, Bloodalcohol, Crimechurch) and Kawakawa-based author Angus Gillies [Far North upon which the TV series was based], are also on the panel, which explores why Northland is a great setting for crime writing.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet will once again perform at the Upsurge Festival.

Upsurge is a biennial arts festival, last held in 2022 after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The eight-day event features a range of music, theatre and dance performances and activities at the Turner Centre and Black Box Theatre in Kerikeri, PhatHouse Brewing in Haruru, St John The Baptist Church in Waimate North, and Pompallier Mission and Printery in Russell.

Hollie Smith is one of the artists at the Upsurge Festival

This year, Troy Kingi, Hollie Smith, the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Michael Houstoun, Hinemoa Elder, Dame Gaylene Preston and Jacob Rajan are among artists in the lineup.

Festival co-directors Caroline and Dave Armstrong said their focus was to “continue celebrating our wonderful rohe and the fabulous people who live here”.

Festival co-directors Dave and Caroline Armstrong want to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of the Bay of Islands.

“We want to highlight the rich cultural heritage and diversity of the Bay of Islands, showcasing local talent alongside national artists,” Caroline said.

“We’re excited to create a festival that resonates with everyone and fosters a sense of pride and connection in our beautiful region.”

Troy Kingi

Upsurge lineup

Troy Kingi: Performance from his album release tour Leatherman & the Mojave Green.

Hollie Smith: Shares heartfelt stories behind her music.

Classical music: Performances by pianist Michael Houstoun and trombone quartet BonaNZa.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet: Performance Ngahere/Forest, featuring local tamariki in a unique dance work.

Theatre: Indian Ink Theatre Company’s Guru of Chai and Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie, directed by Michael Hurst.

The Kōrero/Conversations: Inspiring talks from authors Dame Gaylene Preston, Jude Dobson, Dr Hinemoa Elder and her daughter, Millie.

Visit upsurgefestival.co.nz for more information about the programme.

Lea is launching her new book, Better Left Dead, at the Kerikeri Post Office on September 8 at 1pm.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.