Police are reassuring the community that Thursday's incident was isolated. Photo / NZME

A man who allegedly crashed into several cars and a house in Devonport before allegedly hijacking a car shouted that people should "repent" as the world was going to end, a local woman claims.

Holly Georgia was at home on Thursday afternoon when she heard a massive crash.

A car crashed into her garage, pinning her parents' cars inside when the door caved.

"He got out and ran through our gate, through our property towards the front door."

Georgia said her mother thought the man had entered their home, he was so close to the house.

"He hadn't luckily, but he had run around the side and our dog tried to follow him."

She claimed the man then kicked the dog.

From there, the man sprinted through the property to the adjacent street where he allegedly hijacked a middle-aged woman's car.

"[The alleged offender] was yelling, 'Repent, the world is going to end', that kind of thing."

Georgia said the incident didn't frighten her. She mostly just felt bad for the man.

"There are some desperate people at the moment in some really hard times."

Another witness told the Herald the dramatic scene was like "watching an action movie".

They counted at least seven police cars at the scene, and said the officer who stopped the car was "fearless".

"It was totally fearless. I don't know how [the policeman] managed to do it, but he got into the car and shut the door. So he was then riding shotgun."

In a statement today, police said a 23-year-old man had been charged with "a range of offences" after an incident in Devonport yesterday morning.

The man will appear in the North Shore District Court today.

Police say the events on Thursday would have caused concern to some residents, and are reassuring the community the incident was isolated.

• Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.