Lines company Vector’s live outage map showed scores of streets near the crash site without electricity.

Houses 2.5km from the scene have been impacted by the crash.

Crashes in Upper Hutt, Bucklands Beach, Kāpiti Coast leave more injured

Also in Auckland, five people were rushed to hospital after the car they were in crashed into a parked car in Bucklands Beach.

Two people had serious injuries and three had moderate injuries after crashing on Macleans Rd about 1.15am, a police spokesman said.

Police were continuing to inquire into the circumstances of the crash.

In Wellington, one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in Upper Hutt. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

The crash has blocked State Highway 2, including the Remutaka Hill linking Wellington and Wairarapa. Motorists are being asked to take an alternative route.

Damage to a stone wall and crash investigation markings on Lake Rd after a car hit the wall, flipped, snapped a power pole, and cut electricity to the neighbourhood this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The crash, near Waterworks Rd in Kaitoke, was reported about 5am.

Another crash in Pukerua Bay, Kāpiti Coast, was blocking a southbound lane on State Highway 59 and causing delays, Radio New Zealand reported.

A crash in Christchurch has also blocked a main road, after a collision involving a horse float at the intersection of Yaldhurst and Russley Rds about 6.50am. A car hit a lamp post and then hit another vehicle.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

