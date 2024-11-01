A crash, at the corner of Lake and Horotata Rds in Hauraki, left one person in a serious condition, two with moderate injuries, and another in a minor condition. It was reported to police about 5.50am. Photo / Hayden Woodward
This crash, at the corner of Lake and Horotata Rds in Hauraki, left one person in a serious condition, two with moderate injuries, and another in a minor condition. It was reported to police about 5.50am.
Emergency services have closed Lake Rd and put diversions in place. Three fire trucks responded to the scene and rescued two people who were trapped inside the car.
In Wellington, one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in Upper Hutt. Two other people suffered minor injuries.
The crash has blocked State Highway 2, including the Remutaka Hill linking Wellington and Wairarapa. Motorists are being asked to take an alternative route.
The crash, near Waterworks Rd in Kaitoke, was reported about 5am.
Another crash in Pukerua Bay, Kāpiti Coast, was blocking a southbound lane on State Highway 59 and causing delays, Radio New Zealand reported.
A crash in Christchurch has also blocked a main road, after a collision involving a horse float at the intersection of Yaldhurst and Russley Rds about 6.50am. A car hit a lamp post and then hit another vehicle.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
