North Island police officer charged with assaulting, strangling partner

The accused police officer appeared at Hamilton District Court on Monday. Photo / Belinda Feek

The accused police officer appeared at Hamilton District Court on Monday. Photo / Belinda Feek

A North Island police officer who allegedly assaulted and strangled his partner at the weekend has appeared in court.

The man, who has name suppression, appeared at Hamilton District Court on Monday facing two charges.

He has been charged with assaulting a person who he is in a family relationship with and for putting pressure on the victim's neck to intentionally disrupt her breathing.

The alleged attack happened on Saturday.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed the officer was currently stood down.

Police were limited to what else they could say due to suppressions in place and because the matter was before the courts, she said.

The man will next appear at Hamilton District Court on May 31.

The charges have a maximum length of imprisonment of two and seven years respectively.