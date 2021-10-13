North Island man who worked for police pleads guilty to raping a child

The man was a police employee. Photo / File

A North Island police employee has admitted raping a child.

The man appeared in the Porirua District Court this afternoon charged with raping a female under 12.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and has been remanded in custody until he is sentenced next month.

The offence that he has been convicted of carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

His role, location and other identifying details have been suppressed by Judge James Johnston to protect the young victim.

A spokesperson for Oranga Tamariki said the organisation was aware of the matter that is before the court and was providing support to the young girl and her family.

"Due to privacy, we are unable to comment further."

When the Herald asked questions about the case in August, a spokesperson for Police National Headquarters declined to comment citing the suppression orders.

Following the guilty plea in court, the Herald has sought further comment and asked whether the man is still employed by the police.

Chris Cahill, president of the Police Association, said the employee had not approached the union for support.



Looking for support? It's available

• Call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

• Call PlunketLine 24/7 on 0800 933 922

• Depression helpline: Freephone 0800 111 757

• Healthline: 0800 611 116 (available 24 hours, 7 days a week and free to callers throughout New Zealand, including from a mobile phone)

• Lifeline: 0800 543 35

• Sexual assault HELP 04 801 6655