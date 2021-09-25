Nearly 150 criminal charges have been laid against cops since 2016, including one for murder

Almost 150 criminal charges were laid against officers in the last five years. Photo / 123rf

Kidnapping, sexual offences and murder are among the nearly 150 criminal charges police officers have faced in the past five years.

Data released to the Herald under the Official Information Act shows 144 criminal charges have been laid against police officers since 2016.

Of these, 11 charges related to sexual offending, 31 serious assault, two kidnapping, one murder and one attempted murder.

Police have also confirmed three constabulary staff were found to have stolen police held or seized property in the past five years.

Three intimidation and threat charges were also laid, as well as 12 alcohol and drug impaired driving alleged offences.

In Auckland City 25 officers were charged, 13 were in Wellington, and six in Canterbury over the time period.

A spokesperson said New Zealand Police was a large organisation and the public should take comfort in the fact that alleged criminal behaviour by employees remains rare.

Out of 14,000 police employees, 10,117 are sworn officers.

"When criminal allegations are made, they are investigated thoroughly and transparently."

They noted that being charged criminally and convicted were different things and like other citizens, they are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

When a police employee is subject to a criminal investigation and later charged, police said two additional processes are at play.

"Firstly, the criminal investigation and progression through the court process (where an employee is charged) is independently overseen by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and secondly, there is generally an employment process that runs in parallel to the criminal court process."

During this time the spokesperson said a range of options are available to police as an employer in terms of the officer's duty status.

"These options include full suspension from duty, restricted duty, alternate duty, and in some cases a continuation of normal duty."

The decision depends on a number of variables but each is made on a case-by-case basis and the person's duty status is continually reviewed and re-assessed for its appropriateness, police said.

"Whether a police employee retains their job after being criminally charged is an employment decision that is made on a case-by-case basis and again depends on a wide range of factors including (but not limited to) the nature and seriousness of the allegation, whether or not the employee is convicted, and any prior employment sanctions."

Police said it wasn't an automatic or default situation for an employee to be dismissed if they are charged and/or convicted of a criminal offence.

The Police Association would not comment without knowing the number of convictions.

Police were asked how many charges resulted in a conviction, but were unable to provide the number without an additional OIA request.

This year a North Island police officer accused of assaulting and strangling his partner appeared in Hamilton District Court.

And another officer, who stood trial on six family violence charges, was acquitted of four charges, and no verdict was reached by the jury on two charges this year.

The senior constable denied any violence towards his ex-wife and cruelty towards her son during their seven-year marriage.

He gave evidence at his trial at Auckland District Court in June.

A police report published in 2009 following an investigation into family violence allegations made against the officer concluded that no charges should be laid due to "insufficient evidence".

The officer was suspended from working for the New Zealand Police during the trial and as of last month had not returned to work.

