Nomadic folk-duo Good Habits say goodbye to NZ but not forever

Nomadic UK alt-folk duo Good Habits, Pete Shaw and Bonnie Schwarz. Photo / Carissa Corlett

Paekākāriki was the home of nomadic UK alt-folk duo Good Habits during last year's lockdown.

This time while in the middle of their NZ Farewell Tour, the duo, consisting of singer-cellist Bonnie Schwarz and accordionist Pete Shaw have found an equally relaxed beach community to spend lockdown in, Golden Bay.

"We know how to lockdown in the right place," Bonnie said.

"We've been caught mid-farewell tour at this stage.

"Our fingers are crossed about the next few months where we are hoping to continue our farewell tour.

"We were going to be touring through July, August, September before heading back to the UK in October.

Bonnie Schwarz and Pete Shaw of Good Habits were halfway through a New Zealand farewell tour before lockdown hit. Photo / Carissa Corlett

"We were rocketing through that and it was going so well with some really cool gigs."

The second half of the tour was due to start today at Paekākāriki's St Peters Hall, with this half of the tour including a number of collaborations with artists such as Gore's alt-country rising star Jenny Mitchell.

"We've had to postpone it and at this stage our fingers are crossed that we will be able to make at least some of this tour with Jenny before we leave the country and go home."

Arriving in New Zealand in January last year, the duo embarked on a tour from January to March before the messages to start social distancing came and they cancelled their remaining few shows.

The call to explore more of New Zealand was too great for the duo, so they locked down with In The Shallows, another musical duo, in Paekākāriki.

During lockdown they recorded their first album, Going for Broke, and when New Zealand found freedom again in the lower alert levels half way through last year, they embarked on an album release tour.

This continued through to a summer tour with the duo travelling around the country and taking favourable slots at folk festivals.

"Since September last year we've been totally nomadic and on the road the entire time.

"We had an amazing summer, playing favourable slots as there weren't that many international artists in the country."

Driving what they said were ridiculous distances, pinballing across the country, they played gigs night after night, but still left plenty of time to explore New Zealand along the way.

"The fact that we're touring is a gateway to be able to travel and see so much of New Zealand.

"We always made sure we left gaps in the tour where we could take time to sightsee and adventure."

After their summer tour the duo got involved with a number of different projects including a theatre show at Bats Theatre in Wellington as part of the New Zealand Fringe Festival.

"We had the idea during summer to get involved with musical theatre as that was something we were involved in back when we were at university.

"The show was about why humans dance and it sold out which was really cool.

"Doing the show was a really lovely way to feel connected with the Wellington arts community in a way that you just can't be while touring and skipping quickly from place to place."

Another highlight after their summer tour was playing at Wellington's street festival, CubaDupa.

"We really loved playing CubaDupa," Pete said.

"We had an absolutely crazy weekend.

"Looking back it's like a weird dream thinking about how amazing it was.

"Some of our shows were on stages, some were just us playing among masses of people."

"What stands out the most from our time in New Zealand is just the huge contrasts," Bonnie said.

"Having played CubaDupa which was absolutely electric, and then at other points on the tour playing at these tiny, remote places where the whole community turns up, it's been such a bizarre, amazing time in New Zealand."

All their experiences have come together for their second album, Antipody, about the experience of existing at the polar opposite location to their home, recorded in Levin at Tsunami Sound Studios.

Making connections all around the country, what started as fan-type relationships have quickly become family connections as the duo are on their second trip around the country.

"We found the locals are so welcoming in having us to stay," Pete said.

"It feels like we've now got this extended family around New Zealand."

After being in New Zealand for 18 months Bonnie said, "While we're doing a farewell tour, it's not a goodbye forever, we will be back".

Good Habits will now be performing in Paekākāriki on Thursday, September 30 (conditional to alert levels) and are releasing their new album on November 26.