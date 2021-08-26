Kāpiti restaurant named Felix Wellington Hospitality Award finalist

Chef and owner of 50-50 restaurant in Paraparaumu Beach, Helen Turnball.

Restaurant 50-50 in Paraparaumu Beach has been named as a finalist at the Felix Wellington Hospitality Awards, the only hospitality business in Kāpiti to make the finals.

Named in the Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment category alongside Boneface Brewing Company, Parrotdog and Pinnocchio Greytown, the category awards establishments where everything is on point - the food, drinks, service, and is a venue you make the effort to travel to.

Hidden away on Maclean St, 50-50 is a unique restaurant which aims to play a part in defining what modern New Zealand cuisine looks like.

A dish from 50-50 restaurant. Photo / Captured by Friday

Run by chef Helen Turnball who talks, moves and chops faster than your average chef, Helen combines the freshest local produce with the tips, tricks and techniques she's picked up throughout her career to create ever evolving menus for 50-50.

The peer nominated Felix awards provide an opportunity for the hospitality industry to come together and support the businesses that are keeping the local hospitality scene humming.

"It's always an honour to be recognised by your peers and have a Kāpiti restaurant considered as a regional leader," Helen said.

"Especially when you think about how many other amazing establishments there are in Wellington, the Wairarapa and along our coast too."

Helen has used what she has learnt from her travels and studies around the world, and here in New Zealand, to create an experience that tells a story.

Helen believes that as well as the food, to deliver true hospitality you have to create a local dining experience, one that creates an environment that fits the people who visit, not the other way around.

"So while at 50-50 you may be eating six or nine courses and eating or drinking things you might not have tried before, you're always going to be greeted like a friend the first time and like family thereafter.

"I love representing this community and providing a place where people can enjoy themselves in a relaxed, friendly environment.

"Our goal is to transport you from our neighbourhood and take you on a food journey to places you might not have expected when you walked in the door."

50-50 are no stranger to the awards, having been a finalist last year.

"While we didn't win, it was definitely a great night in the city for the team and myself.

"Like for any industry, it's important the hospitality comes together to recognise its leaders, innovators and key contributors."

With the finalists announced earlier this week, Helen and her team shared a virtual high-five and some warm fuzzy emojis as a team.

Currently closed during level 4, Helen said the positives that came out of last year's lockdown were the sheer number of people who have gotten behind the campaign to support local.

"In my experience this was already the Kāpiti way, but we've seen that support Kāpiti ramp up and had more visitors from the wider Wellington region.

"Hopefully these awards provide a further reminder about the importance of supporting the places you love in your community.

"The smiles and feedback we get at the end of every dinner service always leave us feeling proud.

"This in turn brings even more determination from the whole team to keep raising our game."

The awards are presented by The Restaurant Association of New Zealand with the support of lead sponsor Gilmours.