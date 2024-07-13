In cross-over games, Gisborne lost 3-0 to Napier BHS and 1-0 to Hastings BHS.

“I guess when we’re playing teams who have had 14, 15 or 16 games together this season – and we’re going into the tournament with three games under our belt – that element of chemistry and understanding is ultimately what set other teams apart from us,” Blair said.

One factor that stood out was the need to improve the team’s ability to defend set pieces.

Of the nine goals conceded in pool play, seven came from that source.

“It was eye-opening for us, but I think the gap between those top-level teams and us is considerably closer than it has been in the past,” Blair said.

“A lot of those regions have strong high school leagues of perhaps 10 teams. There’s a lot to be said for just having that time on the pitch together.”

Some teams, such as Rotorua BHS, had their First XI playing together for a club, so they had even more time together in match situations.

The Super 8 opener against Hamilton was a good fixture to give the team confidence that the gap between them and the top teams was not as big as it used to be.

Against New Plymouth, Gisborne hit the post with a shot that would have made the score 1-1, and the conditions were awful – strong wind and heavy rain. It highlighted the need for players to have wet-weather studs in their kit.

The Rotorua game was one that Gisborne could have won comfortably, Blair said. One goal was disallowed, and another shot hit the post.

“They scored first, then we scored. They scored again, and we equalised. They scored a third and we equalised right on 70 minutes . . . the games were 35 minutes each way.

“Our goals were scored by Matt Hills, Jacob Adams and Euan Cramer.

“Against Napier, little mistakes let us down.

“We played Hastings in the seventh/eighth playoff, and that was another one that got away from us. We had two goals disallowed for offside. For a lot of the game we were the better team, but Hastings were more clinical in front of goal.”

Gisborne BHS lost the services of Liechtenstein international student Joel Mauchle when he landed awkwardly and took a head knock during the New Plymouth game. He went to the hospital emergency department for tests that night and to a dentist the next morning. He didn’t play for the rest of the tournament.

Defender Shai Avni was out for two games after he twisted an elbow in the first match.

“For a while there we were down to 14 players,” Blair said.

“It was character-building for a lot of them. It bodes well for the Rex Dawkins Tournament in September and for next year.

“The team as a whole did well but we had a few standouts.

“We’ve transitioned Matt Hills into a No 9. He is ferocious in the press and quite often tussles hard and creates his own chances. He will be a very good No 9 with more work on his finishing.

“Gavin Derr is a Year 11 left winger who showed his class in this tournament. He can break the line with passes and his first touch sets him up for the next move. On set pieces, he was good at putting the ball into the right area.

“Ziggy West-Hill is a very good centre back for his age. He is good on the ball, he has great game awareness and can mix up his passing – short and long. He reads the game well and as his build develops he will be very hard to play against.”

Gisborne BHS have another football tourney this year – the Rex Dawkins Tournament, a second-tier competition at Park Island, Napier, from September 2 to 6. It is a level down from the premier tournament for which Gisborne BHS sought qualification this year.

“We’ll try to get some interschool games locked in between now and then,” Blair said.

“That will mean we have to travel because not many teams like coming to Gisborne. The good thing is that the boys are prepared to do that.”

Blair said one possibility was a two-day quadrangular tournament with Rotorua BHS, one other Rotorua school and a Whakatāne school.