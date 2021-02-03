No easy task: Two new artificial reefs created in Hawke's Bay

John Stewart (left), Paul Rose, Brian Firman, Wayne Bicknell, Michel de Vos and Todd Dawson at the site at Napier Port's 6 Wharf project construction. Photo / Supplied

Two new artificial reefs have been created in Hawke's Bay.

It's an attempt to enhance the existing habitat and health of the region's marine life and provide local recreational fishing.

Guided by its resource consent to deposit rock onto the seabed to provide for a fishery habitat at two locations, Napier Port has constructed the first reef 1.4km north-east of Pania Reef.

A total of 11 barge loads (approximately 15,000 tonnes) of limestone boulders have been deposited to date, with further limestone likely to be added.

The second reef was created in a single day on January 29, with a barge depositing approximately 1400 tonnes of limestone rock at the location of the "Gwen B" shipwreck site.

The naturally occurring limestone was taken from a revetment wall at Napier Port, which was dismantled as the port builds its new 6 Wharf.

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said the creation of the reefs is a result of months of consultation and planning.

"This project represents a unique balance of environmental, cultural and economic successes, and given the new reef will help to replenish our fisheries we see it as a gift to the wider Hawke's Bay community that will keep on giving for years to come," he said.

The two reefs are the outcome of a partnership between Napier Port and LegaSea Hawke's Bay – a group of recreational fishers dedicated to rebuilding the region's fish stock.

In addition to the partnership, Napier Port has also worked with the Mana Whenua Steering Komiti – a group of local marae, hapū and mana whenua entities – and the wider Fisheries Liaison Group.

LegaSea Hawke's Bay spokesperson Brian Firman said the formation of the reefs were a milestone for the group.

"True to their word, the port has followed through on this unique collaboration, which will ultimately enhance fish habitat and recreational fishing opportunities close to Napier," he said.

Napier Port environmental advisor Paul Rose said creating a new artificial reef is no easy task, let alone two.

"There's been a tremendous amount of hard work and consultation with our project partners and right across the 6 Wharf team to deliver this fantastic outcome for the wider community," he said.

"From a sustainability perspective, this is a big win for Hawke's Bay's marine environment and hopefully an example others can follow across New Zealand."