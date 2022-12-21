Nine youths, four under 13, have been taken into custody following a spate of car break-ins across Gisborne. Photo / File

Gisbourne police have arrested nine youths, four under 13 years old - following a spate of car break-ins.

Multiple cars were broken into on Sunday night in Mangapapa and early Monday morning on Fox St.

Police dog teams and staff members located the young offenders.

Five of the youths have been charged with the unlawful taking of three vehicles and breaking into a further three.

The remaining four alleged offenders, aged under 13, have been referred to youth services.

Gisbourne area prevention manager, Inspector Darren Paki said the quick actions of frontline officers and dog handlers meant the youths were apprehended very quickly.

“Police were alerted to the vehicle break-ins straight away, which meant staff were able to track the offender.

“This shows what can be accomplished when we work together to prevent crime in our community, and I encourage the public to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.”

Paki also urged people to take preventative measures to stop their cars from being stolen or broken into.

“We urge people to take preventative measures in order to stop their vehicle being stolen, such as locking and parking vehicles off the road, using steering locks and engine immobilisers.

“In addition, please ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from vehicles at night, particularly if cars are parked in the open.

“The best option still remains having your vehicle in a garage if possible.”















