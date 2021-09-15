Nimon and Sons: GM takes new job after future of Hawke's Bay bus company uncertain

Nimon and Sons general manager Katie Nimon (right). Photo / Paul Taylor

The general manager of long-standing Hawke's Bay bus company Nimon and Sons has landed a new full-time job with Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

It comes just three months after the future of Nimon and Sons became uncertain.

The family-owned company - best known for its recognisable Nimon-branded buses - lost a major bus contract earlier this year to continue operating school buses in the region.

The 12-year Ministry of Education contract was won by another company Tranzit, from 2022 onward.

At the time, Nimon and Sons general manager Katie Nimon stated that without public transport or school bus contracts, the company faced an uncertain future.

The company has been operating in Hawke's Bay for 116 years.

Nimon buses have become synonymous with Hawke's Bay.

This week, Hawke's Bay Regional Council revealed that Nimon was joining the council in the role of transport manager.

"We are happy to be welcoming Katie Nimon as the new transport manager at the end of this month," council papers for a September 17 meeting read.

The role is a full-time position.

Nimon and Hawke's Bay Regional Council have been contacted for comment about the new role.

The Hawke's Bay Today spoke with Nimon last week about the future of the bus company.

Nimon said there was nothing official to report and the company's priority was ''ensuring that our affected staff are looked after" during the transition of the school bus contract.

Nimon and Sons has operated in Hawke's Bay since 1905 and has remained in the Nimon family since.

The business originated in Havelock North but its depot and main office is now based in Whakatu, with additional depots in Napier and Taupō.

According to its website, Nimon and Sons has a fleet of 120 vehicles ranging from five to 65-seaters.

Katie Nimon has gathered political campaign experience in the past two years, standing as the National party candidate in the 2020 general election.

Nimon lost by 5856 votes to Labour's Stuart Nash.