Ruth McKenzie acknowledges David Mudge's long-term commitment to Ngā Manu Nature Reserve.

Ngā Manu Nature Reserve, a cornerstone of conservation and Kāpiti tourism, recently commemorated 50 years of dedication to sustainability and education.

Since 1974 Ngā Manu, in Waikanae, has been committed to preserving and enhancing native forests so their inhabitants can flourish.

“We recently reviewed our strategic plan, and it was astonishing to me that the original kaupapa developed 50 years ago was still relevant today,” Ngā Manu general manager Anna McKenzie Hawea said.

“It is testament to Peter McKenzie and the founding trustees that the vision was ahead of its time.”

Throughout the past five decades, Ngā Manu has consistently strived to strengthen the connection between people and the natural world, she said.

“From humble beginnings, the reserve has evolved from a valuable and rare fragment of original lowland forest.

“It now symbolises a future where our indigenous natural heritage is not only valued and preserved, but is integrated back into our landscape, lives and consciousness.”

Tuatara are a key attraction at Ngā Manu Nature Reserve. Photo / Roger Smith

To mark this milestone and kick off a year of celebration, Ngā Manu hosted an event attended by numerous guests, including Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, Ōtaki MP Tim Costley and representatives of Ātiawa ki Whakarongatai, along with many other supporters.

David Mudge, a founding trustee who has been on a board continuously, was at this celebration and received an acknowledgement of his 50-year involvement with Ngā Manu.

Holborow said, “There are so many elements which make Ngā Manu an important taonga in Kāpiti.”

“The crucial conservation work, the enormous educational benefits, the community connections, the ability to access nature for people of all abilities - it all adds up to something extremely special.

“Heartfelt thanks to the many many people who’ve contributed over the years to create this beautiful haven in our district.”

Ngā Manu chairwoman Patricia Stuart said, “It is truly inspiring that someone at the age of only 21 decided to create a place like this, especially in the 1970s, when it would have been a very unique idea.

“Today, the trustees, staff, volunteers and supporters all play a key role as kaitiaki/caretakers of this kaupapa.”

“I know every one of us is proud and passionate to be a part of what makes this place special,” McKenzie Hawea said.