Newstalk ZB announces John MacDonald to host the Canterbury Mornings Show

John MacDonald the new host of Canterbury Mornings on Newstalk ZB Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Newstalk ZB has announced broadcaster and former journalist John MacDonald is to host the Newstalk ZB Canterbury Mornings show.

MacDonald has a long association with broadcasting having spent time on-air with New Zealand's major news and talk radio brands Newstalk ZB and RNZ as well as RadioLIVE and working for the BBC in London.

Despite leaving the media to pursue a successful career in communications, MacDonald kept an active interest in broadcasting and journalism, returning to guest host on the Newstalk ZB Canterbury Mornings show in April this year. He's also been filling in on the popular show since June 14.

MacDonald will be joined by producer Jess Davidson, another local. Davidson has broad media experience in live radio and television production, presenting, journalism, and podcasting.

"Both John and Jess are accomplished broadcasters. Being Christchurch locals they're very well-tuned to the issues that really get under the skin of Cantabs," said NZME head of talk Jason Winstanley.

"John led the recent debate over the Christchurch City Council's decision to reduce the capacity of the new stadium. It gave our Christchurch community the opportunity to voice their concerns from a position of understanding on a platform that we know has the attention of local leaders."

For MacDonald, the new role fulfils a long-held ambition to make a fulltime return to talk radio - a medium that he's never lost a passion for.

"I just love it. The immediacy, the conversation, the personal nature of it. Being local means Canterbury Mornings can get right into the thick of things that get our communities talking," he said.

"It's perfect having the Newstalk ZB and New Zealand Herald news teams just outside the studio window too. When it comes to covering local breaking news - you simply will not beat local radio."

With two decades' experience in communications based in Christchurch, MacDonald has a deep understanding of and connections to the Christchurch and Canterbury commercial sector.

"John's appointment along with the arrival shortly of our new Christchurch general manager Ben Harris and the appointment of Matt Bowness to lead our South Island agency team will be a real bonus for our commercial partners," said NZME's chief radio and commercial officer Wendy Palmer.

Newstalk ZB Canterbury Mornings 9am-12pm with John MacDonald on 100.1FM and iHeartRadio.