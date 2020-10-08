Workers at a Mosgiel cafe told to specially prepare cheese rolls for National leader Judith Collins were a little cheesed off when she failed to show up.
Media were told by the National Party to show up at Blend Espresso cafe for a photo opportunity where Collins would try the southern delicacy.
And the cafe had a plate of cheese rolls - white and brown bread varieties - specially prepared.
But Collins never arrived.
Staff at the cafe were disappointed.
A cafe spokeswoman said staff were called late on Wednesday and asked to make a special batch of cheese rolls for Collins to eat during a media gathering today.
It was only through the grapevine that she heard Collins would not be visiting.
She said some customers would have been upset because they had heard about her visit and had expected to see Collins.
However, she said staff put on a brave face and tried not to show their disappointment.
Collins told a crowd at Taieri College she had one at St Clair instead, but didn't invite the media because "it's all they want to talk about".
She said she had a great reception in the city.
"We've had selfie after selfie at St Clair," she told the crowd.
Later Taieri candidate Liam Kernaghan went to the cafe and took photos with some staff.
He tweeted the photo captioned: "Got there in the end".