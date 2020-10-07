

A car and van have collided at an intersection on State Highway 51 in Awatoto, seriously injuring at least one person.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Waitangi Road and SH51 at 11.19am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the crash was between a car and a van and two fire trucks from Napier were at the scene.

He said one person was removed from a vehicle by the fire brigade, assessed at the scene and transported to hospital by ambulance.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the person taken to hospital had serious injuries.

At 12.20pm a police spokeswoman said one of the drivers was still trapped in the vehicle.

SH51 was blocked and diversions were in place before the southbound lane towards clive re-opened at midday.

At 12.20pm the northbound lane towards Napier was still closed and traffic was being diverted down Waitangi Road a police spokeswoman said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

A lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway in the area of Pakowhai Road was also closed after a vehicle crashed into the median barrier.

A police spokeswoman said the northbound lane was at a standstill at 12.20pm.