For the third day running a track fault is causing commuter pain, with a raft of train services heading into Auckland city from western suburbs cancelled this morning.

And it's not all plain sailing on the motorways either, with billowing smoke shrouding a section of the Southern Motorway after a car caught fire.

Auckland Transport says the ongoing track fault between Grafton and Morningside has meant eight services between 5.47am and 8.07am will not operate.

Since last Thursday commuters have been warned train services on the western line during morning and afternoon peak times would be cut due to a speed restriction.

Trains would be running every 20 minutes.

It has affected rush-hour trains every day this week, with Auckland Transport apologising to commuters for the inconvenience.

Those heading into Britomart at peak hour are warned to allow for extra travel time.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - FIRE - 7:00AM

Expect some reduced visibility on the Southern Motorway around the southbound Highbrook Dr on-ramp as FENZ work to put out a car fire. Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays. #EyesOnTheRoad. ^MF pic.twitter.com/JVCDcXs8B4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 7, 2020

Motorists are being warned about encountering reduced visibility on the Southern Motorway around the southbound Highbrook Dr on-ramp after a vehicle burst into flames just before 7am.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the vehicle, as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Commuters heading along the stretch of motorway are being warned to drive with care and be prepared for delays.