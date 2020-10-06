A scrub fire has broken out on Mt Wellington in Auckland.

Two appliances are already at the ablaze east Auckland maunga, with a third on its way, Fire and Emergency New Zealand's northern shift manager Carrin Larkin said.

She did not yet have information on how large the scrub fire was but said it was under control.

Alistair Hayward, who lives within walking distance of the mountain, said the ringing sirens and flashing lights alerted him to the fire.

"We could see the fire from up the road, it was quite big - it was surprisingly big," he said.

A scrub fire has broken out on Auckland's Mt Wellington. Photo / Edward Swift

More to come.