Auckland commuters are again facing a lengthy commute home, with widespread traffic congestion throughout the city.

Newstalk ZB's Timesaver Traffic says the clogged motorways are due to any one reason - just a lot of traffic on the city's highways.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge remains at 75 per cent of its full capacity after a freak wind damaged a strut just over two weeks ago, with motorists urged to instead use the Western Ring route to get home.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - DELAYS - 5:45PM

Northbound travel times are now similar via either #SH1 or the #WRR (SH18/16/20) from Manukau to Albany. Consider using either route north subject to your destination. Check current travel times before you go: https://t.co/0hGPlya9St ^TP pic.twitter.com/e6TeF9s5UZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 6, 2020

But that use has seen traffic along the ring route become backed up, which has become quite heavy, especially on the Southwestern to the Waterview Tunnel, Timesaver Traffic says.

Traffic on the Upper harbour highway is very slow going from Greenhithe, following an early breakdown that saw the left lane eastbound after Albany Highway briefly closed before the car was pushed clear of the lanes.

UPDATE 4:50PM

This breakdown now pushed clear of lanes. ^TPhttps://t.co/EH2yd1CtMp — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 6, 2020

Google Maps' traffic map shows heavy congestion across the city.

Slow going: This Google snap at 5.50pm shows congestion throughout the city. Photo / Google

Meanwhile near Wellington, traffic stretched 15km long towards the city following a serious two-car crash on the Kāpiti Coast.

Traffic was brought to a standstill by the crash, which has reportedly left two people injured.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 in Paekākāriki near the intersection with Beach Rd about 2.45pm.

Wellington commuters are finding themselves caught in heavy traffic caused by the crash, despite the fact the road is now open in both directions.

The road was initially closed in both directions, but the New Zealand Transport Agency said it had now reopened.