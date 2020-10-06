Traffic has been brought to a standstill north of Wellington after a serious two-car crash closed the road.

Wellington commuters are being warned to plan ahead after two cars collided near Paekakariki.

The crash, which happened about 2.45pm and is causing queues to build up as people head home from the capital.

Initial reports indicate two people were injured in the crash, which happened near Beach Rd.

The road was initially closed in both directions, but the New Zealand Transport Agency said it had now reopened.

Northbound queues were stretching back to Plimmerton shortly after 3.30pm, and southbound queues reached the Raumati straights.

"Please delay your journey north or expect significant delays," NZTA said on Twitter.