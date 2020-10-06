Join nzherald.co.nz for our Virtual Town Hall where we put the questions our readers, viewers and listeners want answered to the leaders of the nation's largest political parties.

The series kicks off tonight at 7pm with NZ First Leader Winston Peters live in the studio.

Streaming live on nzherald.co.nz and our social platforms, it features video submissions from everyday New Zealanders and leaders within their fields from economics to business, health to social justice.

With the general election just weeks away, who has the leadership, vision, and passion to lead us through one of the most testing times in our nation's history?

Advertisement

From the Covid-19 health response to tackling the economic fallout, we'll look for answers. How will each party manage the border? Who will offer the best support for struggling businesses and the unemployed? What are their solutions to the housing crisis? Plans to tackle climate change, healthcare debt and child poverty? Education policies?

With nothing off the table, this is your chance to raise issues and have your questions answered directly.

Hosted by Focus Live's Will Trafford, this series aims to answer your most pressing questions in the lead-up to this historic election.

You can submit your questions live during the programme on NZ Herald's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, or, if you have a specific question for any of the other party leaders send us a video via Facebook Messenger of yourself asking it. We'll put as many questions as we can to the leaders live on air.

Tomorrow night Act's David Seymour will be here to answer your questions from 8pm.