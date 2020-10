Traffic is heavy on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway following a crash.

The accident, which has since been cleared, was blocking the right northbound lane after the Coronation Rd onramp on Monday.

UPDATE 4:20PM

This crash now cleared, however has left #AklTraffic very heavy on #SH20 northbound from Puhinui Rd. Allow extra time as this slowly eases. ^TPhttps://t.co/FHBoK9fd78 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 5, 2020

Earlier in the afternoon, motorists were being warned to expect delays on the Southern Motorway after a car stopped in the left southbound lane just after the link from SH16.

More to come