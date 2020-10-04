Decimated - that is the word now being used to described the village of Lake Ōhau.

The small alpine village in the Mackenzie Basin has been ravaged by a blaze that remains active.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher said the fire has been fanned overnight by strong winds.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Tim Dower early this morning, Kircher said: "Overall, [our focus is] about people being looked after and hopefully being able to go and look at their homes today, at some stage."

Four fire crews have been working overnight to protect homes and a tree plantation in the area.

Fire and Emergency's incident commander, Steve Jones, said this morning that two of the crews were protecting remaining homes in Lake Ohau Village and the other two were working in the Quailburn area.

"The crews had a busy night as the wind speed increased, dealing with hot spots and flare ups," he said.

The Urban Search and Rescue team used a drone at 2am to identify a "significant number of hotspots", which will be targeted when the helicopters and ground crews begin work at daylight.

"Eleven helicopters and nine ground crews will be attacking the fire today, with four crews continuing structure protection work," Jones said.

Conditions were expected to be challenging with high winds forecast throughout the day.

Civil Defence Minister Hon Peeni Henare will visit Ohau today to meet affected residents and fire crews.

A large proportion of the houses in the village - at least 20 - have been wiped out, he said.

Winds expected to pick up tonight

Winds are expected to reach up to 130km/h in the Mackenzie Basin tonight.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the region as a whole will experience a re-strengthening of the winds.

One of the homes lost to the fire at Lake Ōhau Village. Photo / Newshub

"That windy day will turn into quite a windy night."

McInnes said some respite is on the way for the area tomorrow, however, with northwesterly winds set to be replaced by much lighter southerly winds.

Meanwhile, firefighters in the Far North have been on standby throughout the night due to a bush fire.

Four homes were evacuated Ahipara after a fire broke out on Ngakaroa Rd about 12.45pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said the blaze was about 40 per cent contained last night.

A further assessment of the situation will be made about 8am, he said.