Enjoy the warm weather while you can, as rain and a drop in temperatures will dampen the moods of many by midweek.

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes said Napier experienced a Hawke's Bay high of 26.5C on Sunday.

Napier was closely followed by Wairoa (25.8C) and Hastings (25.2C).

McInnes said the average daytime high in Hawke's Bay in October was 19C.

"It's not unusual to have temperatures like Sunday's this time of year, but it is certainly a fair bit above average," he said.

Dayleigh-Eve Little, 3, taking a refreshing break in the Hawke's Bay sun. Photo / Ian Cooper

On Monday, Hastings will see highs of 26C, while Napier can expect a high of 24C, McInnes said.

Hastings will retain its high temperatures later into next week, with highs of 24C and 21C on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Napier is expected to see highs of 24C and 21C, with overnight lows of 11C and 9C.

Rain will begin to develop in both districts on Wednesday according to McInnes, with a southerly change expected in the afternoon.

"A front comes up over the whole country on Wednesday, which will affect the North Island, specifically Hawke's Bay," he said.

"The low and mid-20s at the start of the week will start to drop on Wednesday, where it'll be more like highs and mid-teens."

Occasional patches of rain will continue into Thursday with south easterlies also expected.